USD/JPY: Further strength lost momentum – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted extra gains in USD/JPY now look under pressure.
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘grind higher to 109.50’ was incorrect as it fell sharply to an overnight low of 108.40 (high has been 109.23). Upward momentum has more or less dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase. In other words, USD is expected to trade sideways, likely within a 108.30/108.95 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to move higher for more than a week now. In our latest narrative from yesterday (09 Mar, spot at 109.10), we held the view that ‘the outlook for USD is still clearly positive and the next level to focus on is at 109.85’. USD subsequently rose to a fresh high of 109.23 but the advance was short-lived as it fell sharply to an overnight low of 108.40. Rapid loss in shorter-term momentum has diminished the odds for further USD strength but only a break of 108.00 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that 109.23 is the extent of the current positive phase in USD.”
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.