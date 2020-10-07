USD/JPY: Further rangebound likely between 105.00-106.00 – UOB

USD/JPY forecasted to keep the side-lined trading between 105.00 and 106.00 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘further USD strength is not ruled out but overbought conditions suggest that a move beyond the major resistance at 106.00 is unlikely’. However, USD traded in a relatively quiet manner between 105.45 and 105.78 before closing largely unchanged at 105.62 (-0.09%). The price action offers no fresh clues and USD could continue to trade sideways for now, likely holding within a 105.40/105.80 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (02 Oct, spot t 105.55), we indicated that USD ‘is likely to trade between 105.00 and 106.00 for now’. USD subsequently dropped to a low of 104.92 before rebounding quickly and closed slightly lower at 105.33 (-0.16%). Momentum indicators are still mostly ‘neutral’ and the price actions indicate that USD could trade between 105.00 and 106.00 for a while more. Looking forward, USD has to post a daily closing out of the 105.00/106.00 range before a more sustained directional movement can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.