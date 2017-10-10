USD/JPY further consolidation expected – Commerzbank

USD/JPY further consolidation expected – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, sees the pair attempting some consolidation in the near term.
Key Quotes
“USD/JPY’s recent high at 112.85 was accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI. This tends to reflect a loss of upside momentum and we would allow for further consolidation. The 200 day ma is now supporting at 111.88 and while above the 55 day ma at 110.65 it will remain immediately bid. Above 112.85 will trigger further gains to the top of the range at 114.38/49”.
“The 55 day ma guards the 109.50 level and support at 109.50 guards the 108.13 April low and the recent low at 107.32”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.