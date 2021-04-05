USD/JPY fluctuating in tight range above 110.50 ahead of US PMI data

- USD/JPY is moving sideways at the start of the week.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher on Monday.
- US Dollar Index stays calm around 93.00 ahead of PMI data.
The USD/JPY pair is having a difficult time finding direction on Monday and was last seen posting small daily losses at 110.57.
USD/JPY consolidates last week's rally
Last week, USD/JPY touched its highest level in a year at 110.97 and gained more than 100 pips to close at 110.70. The risk-positive market environment didn't allow the pair to take advantage of the broad-based USD weakness.
On Friday, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in March rose by 916,000. Although the market reaction was largely muted due to the Easter holiday, the upbeat jobs report seems to be helping risk flows to remain in control of financial markets with the S&P 500 Futures rising more than 0.5%.
In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is staying below the key 1.75% mark on Monday, keeping the USD's gains limited for the time being.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be both releasing March Services PMI reports. The ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and February Factory Orders will be featured in the US economic docket as well. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged on the day at 93.02.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|110.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.26
|Daily SMA50
|106.99
|Daily SMA100
|105.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.75
|Previous Daily Low
|110.37
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
