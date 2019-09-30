USD/JPY fluctuates in tight range near 108

  • Markets start the week in a calm manner on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index advances to 99.30 area ahead of mid-tier data releases.
  • 10-year United States Treasury bond yield posts modest gains.

The USD/JPY pair lost its traction on Friday on reports claiming that the Trump administration was considering limiting investor portfolio flows into China and removing Chinese companies from stock exchanges in the United States (US). After erasing a portion of its weekly gains, the pair closed at 107.94 and started the new week in a quiet manner. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged at 107.96.

The fact that a US official denied these reports caused the risk-off flows to lose control of the market action and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound. At the moment, the yield is up 1% on the day.

Furthermore, the data from China revealed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace than expected in September to further improve the sentiment.

USD remains strong at the start of the new week

Meanwhile, the protracted selling pressure surrounding major European currencies allowed the Greenback to preserve its strength and build on last week's gains. Ahead of the ISM Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Index data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.15% on the day at 99.27, helping the pair stay afloat near the 108 mark.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.97
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 107.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.48
Daily SMA50 107.09
Daily SMA100 107.82
Daily SMA200 109.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.18
Previous Daily Low 107.66
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.73

 

 

