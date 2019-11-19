USD/JPY fluctuates in tight range below 109, eyes on Wall Street opening bell

- Wall Street looks to open in positive territory.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet following Monday's selloff.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range below 98.
The USD/JPY pair rose above the 109 handle on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum as the uncertainty surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute caused investors to move towards safe-havens such as the JPY. With the lack of significant fundamental drivers paving the way for technical price action, the pair was posting modest daily gains at 108.75 at the time of press.
US-China trade conflict remains in spotlight
Chinese news outlet Global Times on Tuesday reported that the US and China had a "long way to go" to come to terms on trade and end the conflict.
Additionally, commenting on the CNBC report that claimed China could wait for the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the US before signing a trade deal, "China appears set on trying to ‘wait Trump out’, which was a meme we heard earlier in the trade war, rather than pinning its hopes on a “phase one” deal – of which we have been highly sceptical from the get-go," said Rabobank analysts. "It also suggests no trade deal at all due to red lines of intellectual property, subsidies, and enforcement mechanisms."
Nevertheless, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.25% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell and a decisive rebound in major stock indexes on Tuesday could help the pair edge higher toward the 109 handle.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is fluctuating in a tight range near the 97.80 mark on Tuesday, allowing the risk sentiment to affect the pair's movements. The only data from the US on Tuesday showed that Building Permits and Housing Starts both rose sharply in October, 5% and 3.8% respectively, but did little to nothing to help the greenback gather strength against its peers.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.24
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.08
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.