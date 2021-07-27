USD/JPY flits with session lows, 110.00 mark remains in sight

- USD/JPY witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted downward pressure.
- Rising US bond yields underpinned the USD, though did little to lend any support.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above the key 110.00 psychological mark.
Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, along with heavy selling in Chinese equities, weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the US dollar found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbed back closer to the 1.30% threshold earlier this Tuesday, albeit did little to lend any support to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The Fed will begin its two-day monetary policy meeting later this Tuesday and announce the decision on Wednesday. The outcome will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields, might provide some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|110.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.39
|Daily SMA50
|110.02
|Daily SMA100
|109.55
|Daily SMA200
|107.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.58
|Previous Daily Low
|110.12
|Previous Weekly High
|110.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.06
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sluggish around 1.1800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1800, mostly unchanged on a day, heading into Tuesday’s European open. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to hold the week-start optimism virus news and pre-data/events caution defends the US dollar bulls.
GBP/USD: Bulls struggle above 1.3820
GBP/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday in the early European session. The pair recorded a rally of almost 100 pips on Monday. Additional gains for the pair envisioned if price breaks 1.3830. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bullish bias.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...