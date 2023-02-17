USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, eyes 135.00 mark amid broad-based USD strength

- USD/JPY catches fresh bids on Friday and challenges the YTD top amid sustained USD buying.
- Hawkish Fed expectations push the US bond yields higher and continue to underpin the buck.
- Recession fears, hopes for a hawkish BoJ shift could benefit the JPY and cap any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction following the previous day's modest downtick and rallies back closer to the YTD peak during the Asian session on Friday. The pair currently trades around the 134.70-134.75 region and seems poised to prolong its uptrend witnessed since the beginning of this month.
The US Dollar buying remains unabated on the last day of the week amid firming expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, hits a fresh six-week low as investors now seem convinced that interest rates are going to remain elevated for longer.
The bets were lifted by the incoming positive US macro data, which point to a resilient economy despite rising borrowing costs and stubbornly high inflation. Adding to this, hawkish remarks by a slew of FOMC members suggest that the US central bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board and underpins the Greenback.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbs to the highest level since late December. This results in the widening of the US-Japan rate differential, which is seen driving flows away from the Japanese Yen (JPY) and providing an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair. That said, a combination of factors could limit losses for the JPY and cap the upside for the major.
Worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. Adding to this, speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor candidate Kazuo Ueda will dismantle the yield curve control easing mechanism could lend some support to the safe-haven JPY.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair remains on track to post strong weekly gains. From a technical perspective, this week's sustained move beyond the 132.90-133.00 region could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and add credence to the positive outlook. Hence, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the 135.00 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|133.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.05
|Daily SMA50
|132
|Daily SMA100
|137.75
|Daily SMA200
|136.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.46
|Previous Daily Low
|133.6
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
