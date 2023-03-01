USD/JPY flirts with weekly low amid broad-based USD weakness, holds above mid-135.00s

- USD/JPY comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday amid broad-based USD weakness.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence could lend support to the pair and help limit any further losses.
- A positive risk tone could undermine the safe-haven JPY and further warrants caution for bears.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to the 136.45 area on Wednesday and moves further away from the YTD peak touched the previous day. Spot prices slide closer to the mid-135.00s during the first half of the European session, though any meaningful corrective decline seems elusive.
A sharp US Dollar retracement slide from a multi-week high turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being, amid the divergent Bank of Japan(BoJ)-Fed monetary policy outlook. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for deeper losses.
In fact, the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor nominee Shinichi Uchida recently stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose monetary policy to support the fragile domestic economy. In contrast, the US central bank is universally expected to stick to its hawkish stance for longer and continue hiking interest rates in the wake of stubbornly high inflation.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favour the USD bulls. Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets, bolstered by the upbeat Chinese PMIs, could undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, should lend some support to the USD/JPY pair and help limit the downside.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair's recent appreciating move witnessed over the past month or so has run out of steam. From a technical perspective the defence of the trendline drawn joining the February 2 with the February 24 lows, and underpins the current day's lows at roughly 135.30, may be critical, and as long as it holds bulls have the upper hand. A decisive break and close below this trendline on the 4-hr or daily chart, however, would forsee momentum pick up on the downside, and the probable reversal of the short-term trend from positive to negative.
Traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|136.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.1
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|136.97
|Daily SMA200
|137.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.92
|Previous Daily Low
|135.73
|Previous Weekly High
|136.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.92
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
