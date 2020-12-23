USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just below mid-103.00s

- USD/JPY met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure amid weaker USD.
- Trump’s threat not to sign the stimulus bill, COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors’ sentiment.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below mid-103.00s.
A combination of negative factors failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the previous day's positive move, instead prompted some fresh selling on Wednesday. A softer risk tone underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand. This, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Sentiment remained fragile amid the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK. Adding to this, the US President Donald Trump threatened not to sign a long-awaited $892-billion coronavirus relief bill, which further dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
On the other hand, the greenback trimmed a part its recent recovery gains and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/JPY pair's downtick. Bearish traders further took cues from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, though lacked conviction.
Looking at the broader picture, the USD/JPY pair remained well within this week's broader trading range. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for a firm near-term direction. Market participants now look forward to the release of Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|103.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.96
|Daily SMA50
|104.38
|Daily SMA100
|105.08
|Daily SMA200
|106.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.74
|Previous Daily Low
|103.28
|Previous Weekly High
|104.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.88
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.3
