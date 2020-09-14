USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just below 106.00 mark

- USD/JPY edged lower on the first day of a new trading week amid sustained USD selling bias.
- The upbeat market mood might undermine the safe-haven JPY and help limit deeper losses.
- Investors might now refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC and BoJ.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 106.00 mark.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week and was pressured by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. Fading prospects for the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures continued undermining the greenback, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Adding to this, a growing diplomatic spat between the world's two largest economies benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's downfall. In the latest developments, China announced that Beijing has sent a note detailing reciprocal restrictions on the US Embassy and consulates on Friday.
Meanwhile, a strong rally in the global equity markets – amid renewed optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease – might help limit deeper losses. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of this week's central bank events – the FOMC on Wednesday and BoJ decision on Thursday.
Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines, which constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle. The set-up further warrants some caution and make it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|106.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.03
|Daily SMA50
|106.29
|Daily SMA100
|106.84
|Daily SMA200
|107.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.27
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.