USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just above mid-110.00s

- USD/JPY edged lower for the third consecutive session on the first day of the week.
- A subdued USD demand, sliding US bond yields exerted some downward pressure.
- The cautious mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the 110.70-65 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new week and turned lower for the third consecutive session. The US dollar remained on the defensive amid easing worries about runaway inflation in the US and a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments last week soothed market nerves over the potential for early moves by the central bank to rein in its very accommodative monetary policies. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the greenback. During his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Powell said that inflation is rising due to pent-up demand and supply bottlenecks and that the price pressures should ease on their own.
The Fed's narrative that any rise in inflation will be transitory was reaffirmed by Friday's softer core PCE Price Index data, which showed a notable acceleration in May but fell short of market expectations. The Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation shot up to 3.4% in May, marking the largest gain since April 1992. Meanwhile, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economic activity, remained flat following an upwardly revised 0.9% rise in April.
Despite the combination of negative factors, the USD/JPY pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck comfortably above Friday's swing lows, around the 110.50-45 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US. That said, the downside is more likely to remain limited as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|110.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.34
|Daily SMA100
|108.64
|Daily SMA200
|106.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.98
|Previous Daily Low
|110.48
|Previous Weekly High
|111.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.72
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
