- USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Tuesday and extended the overnight pullback from three-day tops.
- The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen exerting some pressure.
- Coronavirus jitters, the US fiscal impasse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a negative bias through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 104.75-70 region.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from three-day tops – levels beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark – and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. Firming market expectations of a strong Democratic victory at the upcoming US elections held the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, growing market worries about the potential economic impact from renewed lockdown measures to curb the ever-rising number of COVID-19 cases weighed on investors' sentiment. This, along with the lack of progress in the US stimulus talks dampened the market mood and further benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair was now flirting with the lower boundary of a multi-day-old ascending trend-channel. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a fall towards September monthly swing lows support, around the 104.00 round-figure mark.
Market participants now look forwards to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods Orders data, for some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment, the US stimulus headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might further assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|104.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.39
|Daily SMA50
|105.59
|Daily SMA100
|106.17
|Daily SMA200
|107.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.06
|Previous Daily Low
|104.66
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
