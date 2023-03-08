USD/JPY flirts with daily low despite upbeat US ADP report, holds above 137.00 mark

- USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh YTD peak touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The upbeat US ADP report fails to impress bulls or provide a fresh impetus.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should act as a tailwind and help limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and retreats from the 138.00 neighbourhood, or its highest level since mid-December touched earlier this Wednesday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 137.00 mark through the early North American session and react little to the US macro data.
The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a multi-month peak following the release of the better-than-expected US ADP report, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that the US private sector employers added 242K jobs in February, up sharply from the previous month's revised reading of 119K (109K estimated originally). The data points to the underlying strength in the US labor market and might have also lifted expectations for the official jobs report, popularly known as NFP on Friday.
The markets are now pricing in a greater chance of a jumbo 50 bps lift-off at the March FOMC meeting and the bets were lifted by the overnight hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This continues to lend support to the Greenback, though a combination of factors keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields is holding back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets. Apart from this, a softer risk tone - amid looming recession risks - benefits the safe-haven Japanese Yen and contributes to capping the major.
The fundamental backdrop, however, still supports prospects for an extension of the USD/JPY pair's recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain the ultra-loose policy settings. It is worth mentioning that the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda last week stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy to support the fragile economy. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Fed's hawkish stance and validates the near-term positive outlook for the major.
Market participants now look forward to Powell's second day of testimony before the US Congress, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. The focus will then shift to the BoJ monetary policy meeting and the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday, which will help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|137.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.57
|Daily SMA50
|132.22
|Daily SMA100
|136.38
|Daily SMA200
|137.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.2
|Previous Daily Low
|135.54
|Previous Weekly High
|137.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.26
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range at around 1.0550 in the early American session on Wednesday. The monthly ADP report showed that employment in the US private sector rose by 242K in February but this data failed to trigger a reaction. Eyes on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose at a stronger pace than expected in February, making it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound. Fed's Powell will testify before US House later.
Gold struggles gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,810
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated to $1,810 area after having recovered toward $1,820 earlier in the session. The stronger-than-expected ADP Employment Change for February helps the US Dollar preserve its strength, capping XAU/USD's upside ahead of Powell.
Should Shiba Inu holders expect a 65% upswing or sell-off as SHIB developers tease Shibarium launch this week?
Shiba Inu developers announced the launch of SHIB’s awaited layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium this week. Shibarium will enhance the scalability of SHIB and provide cheaper transactions to Shiba Inu holders.
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning Premium
Is being first a good thing? The Bank of Canada (BoC) has been reiterating its intentions to pause raising rates, and now it is time to deliver – ahead of its peers.