USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 on mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY extends Friday’s recovery moves, recently bounced off intraday low.
  • Market sentiment remains mixed amid covid, reflation woes and geopolitical headlines.
  • Japan prepares to extend virus-led emergency, begins large-scale vaccinations.
  • Fedspeak, BOJ’s Kuroda will be in the spotlight.

USD/JPY picks up bids to 108.95 during the second consecutive positive day, up 0.07% intraday, amid an initial Tokyo trading on Monday. The yen pair benefited from the broad US dollar moves on Friday but the latest strength seems to take clues from the S&P 500 Futures, also ignoring mixed risk catalysts.

S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains, reversing the early Asian session losses, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.66% on a day as Yoshihidi Suga-led government begins large-scale vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka. It should, however, be noted that the chatters surrounding the extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures beyond the May 31 deadline, cited by Japanese media Yomiuri, probe USD/JPY bulls.

Though, upbeat PMIs and the US dollar strength back the pair buyers. Additionally, airplane hijacking in Belarus and the Sino-American tussles can put safe-haven bids under the US dollar and favor USD/JPY upside as well.

Given the market’s fears over the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering, every incoming data and Fed comments will be closely analyzed after a few more of the Fed policymakers joined the line of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. Also important will be BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s speech, up for publishing at 11:05 GMT, even as the Japanese central bank is far from tapering.

It’s worth mentioning that the covid headlines and geopolitical chatters could also help direct short-term USD/JPY moves and hence shouldn’t be missed.

Technical analysis

An area between 108.60 and 109.00, comprising 50-day and 21-day EMAs respectively, limit short-term USD/JPY moves. However, buyers remain hopeful as an ascending trend line from January, around 108.80, favor an upside momentum.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.98
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 108.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109
Daily SMA50 109.11
Daily SMA100 107.18
Daily SMA200 106.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.01
Previous Daily Low 108.61
Previous Weekly High 109.5
Previous Weekly Low 108.57
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200

EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.

EUR/USD News

Gold traders eye critical resistance

Gold traders eye critical resistance

Gold prices have started out flat at the start of the week following a slightly bullish end to last week with prices closing on Friday 0.17% higher. Gold recorded its third weekly gain as investors weigh up signs of rising inflation.

Gold News

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Read more

