USD/JPY flirts with 109.00 on mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

- USD/JPY extends Friday’s recovery moves, recently bounced off intraday low.
- Market sentiment remains mixed amid covid, reflation woes and geopolitical headlines.
- Japan prepares to extend virus-led emergency, begins large-scale vaccinations.
- Fedspeak, BOJ’s Kuroda will be in the spotlight.
USD/JPY picks up bids to 108.95 during the second consecutive positive day, up 0.07% intraday, amid an initial Tokyo trading on Monday. The yen pair benefited from the broad US dollar moves on Friday but the latest strength seems to take clues from the S&P 500 Futures, also ignoring mixed risk catalysts.
S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains, reversing the early Asian session losses, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.66% on a day as Yoshihidi Suga-led government begins large-scale vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka. It should, however, be noted that the chatters surrounding the extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures beyond the May 31 deadline, cited by Japanese media Yomiuri, probe USD/JPY bulls.
Though, upbeat PMIs and the US dollar strength back the pair buyers. Additionally, airplane hijacking in Belarus and the Sino-American tussles can put safe-haven bids under the US dollar and favor USD/JPY upside as well.
Given the market’s fears over the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering, every incoming data and Fed comments will be closely analyzed after a few more of the Fed policymakers joined the line of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. Also important will be BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s speech, up for publishing at 11:05 GMT, even as the Japanese central bank is far from tapering.
It’s worth mentioning that the covid headlines and geopolitical chatters could also help direct short-term USD/JPY moves and hence shouldn’t be missed.
Technical analysis
An area between 108.60 and 109.00, comprising 50-day and 21-day EMAs respectively, limit short-term USD/JPY moves. However, buyers remain hopeful as an ascending trend line from January, around 108.80, favor an upside momentum.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|108.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.18
|Daily SMA200
|106.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.01
|Previous Daily Low
|108.61
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, heavy around 1.2175, during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major pair justifies Friday’s breakdown of a short-term support line, now resistance, amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
Gold traders eye critical resistance
Gold prices have started out flat at the start of the week following a slightly bullish end to last week with prices closing on Friday 0.17% higher. Gold recorded its third weekly gain as investors weigh up signs of rising inflation.
GBP/USD: Sluggish around 1.4150 as Brexit, reflation woes battle UK unlock optimism
GBP/USD drops for the second consecutive day, around an intraday low of 1.4137, amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair struggles to justify tapering fears and upbeat sentiment over the UK’s easing of virus-led activity restrictions, not to forget Brexit woes.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.