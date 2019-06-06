USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle

• Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI.
• Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling.
• The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.
The safe-haven Japanese Yen picked up the pace during the Asian session on Thursday and prompted some fresh selling around the USD/JPY pair, dragging it back closer to the 108.00 handle in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound of around 70-pips from nearly five-month lows, further supported by upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI print for the month of May, and met with some fresh supply amid reviving safe-haven demand.
The latest trade-related comments by the US President Donald Trump, saying that there was not enough progress made in a discussion between the US and Mexican officials weighed on investors sentiment and provided a minor boost to the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status.
The pair erased the overnight recovery gains and failed to gain any respite from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which kept exerting some downward pressure on the US Dollar amid firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates in 2019.
In absence of any major market moving economic releases on Thursday, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum as the focus now shifts to Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|108.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.45
|Daily SMA50
|110.65
|Daily SMA100
|110.58
|Daily SMA200
|111.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.49
|Previous Daily Low
|107.81
|Previous Weekly High
|109.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.
GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle
Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight
Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.
EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB
EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.