USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the early uptick on Monday.
  • Softer USD/US bond yields seemed to exert some pressure.
  • US-China Trade optimism might help limit any further slide.

The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.

Despite the latest trade optimism, the pair failed to capitalize on its attempted positive move to levels just above mid-109.00s and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on the first day of a new trading week.

The US dollar struggled to build on last week's positive move and was being capped by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure.

The downside, however, remained cushioned amid hopes of an interim US-China trade agreement. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact very shortly.

Meanwhile, a subdued action around global equity markets, which tends to influence the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand, did little to influence the price action or provide any meaningful impetus.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further intraday slide as the focus now shifts to the release of Durable Goods orders data from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.4
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 109.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.11
Daily SMA50 108.87
Daily SMA100 107.91
Daily SMA200 108.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.53
Previous Daily Low 109.26
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 109.18
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data

EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data

EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters

GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters

Traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the GBP/USD pair pauses the previous week’s declines while hovering just ahead of the 1.30 handle heading into the London open.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Pre-Xmas quiet trading seeps in alongside US-China trade optimism

Forex Today: Pre-Xmas quiet trading seeps in alongside US-China trade optimism

Mixed market mood amid fresh trade optimism, geopolitical headlines, and pre-Xmas slowing volumes kept the US dollar broadly subdued, off the two-week tops.

Read more

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.

Gold News

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures