USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s

- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the early uptick on Monday.
- Softer USD/US bond yields seemed to exert some pressure.
- US-China Trade optimism might help limit any further slide.
The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.
Despite the latest trade optimism, the pair failed to capitalize on its attempted positive move to levels just above mid-109.00s and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on the first day of a new trading week.
The US dollar struggled to build on last week's positive move and was being capped by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure.
The downside, however, remained cushioned amid hopes of an interim US-China trade agreement. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact very shortly.
Meanwhile, a subdued action around global equity markets, which tends to influence the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand, did little to influence the price action or provide any meaningful impetus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further intraday slide as the focus now shifts to the release of Durable Goods orders data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.87
|Daily SMA100
|107.91
|Daily SMA200
|108.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.53
|Previous Daily Low
|109.26
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters
Traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the GBP/USD pair pauses the previous week’s declines while hovering just ahead of the 1.30 handle heading into the London open.
Forex Today: Pre-Xmas quiet trading seeps in alongside US-China trade optimism
Mixed market mood amid fresh trade optimism, geopolitical headlines, and pre-Xmas slowing volumes kept the US dollar broadly subdued, off the two-week tops.
Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break
Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair surrendered the early modest gains and has now retreated to the lower end of its Asian session trading range, around the 109.40 region.