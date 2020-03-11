USD/JPY flirting with session low, finds some support near 104.00 mark

- USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the overnight upsurge of nearly 400 pips.
- A fresh leg down in the US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and added to the selling bias.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed session lows in the last hour, albeit managed to defend the 104.00 mark and quickly recovered around 30-40 pips thereafter.
The pair met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong rally of nearly 400 pips, supported by resurgent US dollar demand and a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.
USD/JPY weighed down by a combination of factors
Hopes of fiscal stimulus by the Trump administration boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets on Tuesday, which allowed the US Treasury bond yields to rebound sharply from historic lows and helped revive the USD demand.
However, US President Donald Trump delayed the announcement of an economic stimulus package. This coupled with persistent worries over the coronavirus epidemic extended some support to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The anti-risk flow was further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US equity futures and the US bond yields, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the latest US inflation figures and the US budget for fiscal 2021.
The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify on the Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, which might provide further details about the administration's new policies and play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.32
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.25
|Today daily open
|105.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.8
|Daily SMA50
|109.13
|Daily SMA100
|109.05
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.92
|Previous Daily Low
|102.01
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stumbles below 1.29 after a surprise BOE rate cut, ahead of the budget
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.29 after the BOE surprised with a double-dose rate cut of 50bp to 0.25% in an unscheduled more to counter the coronavirus crisis. It comes ahead of the UK Budget coming later in the day.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 amid as dollar slides with coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is recovering as the market mood sours again, with stocks and bond yields falling after Tuesday's rally. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis.
Forex Today: Dollar downed after Trump's “no show”, coronavirus headlines, government action eyed
The see-saw continues, with markets and the dollar falling on Wednesday after surging on Tuesday. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference where the potential fiscal stimulus was to be revealed.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.