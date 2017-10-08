USD/JPY flirting with lows, below 110.00 handle ahead of US data

USD/JPY flirting with lows, below 110.00 handle ahead of US dataBy Haresh Menghani
The greenback held weaker against its Japanese counterpart, with the USD/JPY pair hanging within striking distance of nearly two-month lows touched in the previous session.
The pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European trading session on Thursday and largely ignored a goodish US Dollar recovery. The greenback remained supported by growing expectations that the Fed would stick to its plans for gradual monetary policy tightening, but has failed to provide any respite for the major.
With investors keeping a close watch on the standoff between the US and N. Korea, a fresh wave of selling pressure in European equity markets was seen benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal and seems to be the only factor holding the pair below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
• US-North Korea tensions remains escalated – BBH
Next on tap would be the US economic docket, featuring the release of weekly jobless claims and PPI, while the major focus remains on Friday's CPI print, which would determine if the greenback recovery move is sustainable in the near-term.
• US: Fed speak and producer prices in focus - TDS
Technical levels to watch
Currently trading around 109.80 level, weakness below 109.55 level (yesterday's low) would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 109.00 handle and retest June monthly lows support near the 108.80 region.
On the flip side, sustained recovery above the 110.00 handle, leading to a subsequent move beyond 110.20-25 hurdle, is likely to trigger a short-covering bounce back towards 110.75 horizontal level ahead of the 111.00 round figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.