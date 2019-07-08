USD/JPY flat in Tokyo opening hour, consolidating NFP rally

USD/JPY rose from 107.80 to 108.40, with highs above 108.60 on NFP.

In the 4 hours chart, USD/JPY surpassed a bearish 200 SMA for the first time since March.

USD/JPY is consolidated at 108.52, travelling in a tight range of 108.39 and 108.58. On Friday, USD/JPY rose from 107.80 to 108.40, with highs above 108.60 made following the headline Nonfarm Payroll surprise which benefited the Dollar and US yields. The 10-year yield rallied to close +4.66% higher and stocks ended lower. The DXY rallied 0.47%, rallying in the 96.72/97.44 range. In the data, however, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% just 0.1% above May’s five-decade record and the labor force participation rate climbed to 62.9%, according to the Labor Department on Friday.

There was slight disappointment from the lack of pick-up in annual average hourly wages (remained at 3.2%y/y), but overall the report was seen as strong as puts an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve into question. US 2-year treasury yields jumped from 1.75% to 1.88% in response to the report. Markets are now pricing 27bp of easing at the July meeting (from 32bp pre-jobs report), with a total of three cuts priced by mid-2020.

Elsewhere, BoJ governor Kuroda spoke at the branch managers meeting:

Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst, at FXStreet explained that the daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it has been unable to surpass the 108.60/70 price zone since breaking lower at the end of May, with multiple intraday highs in the region: