USD/JPY: flat in sleepy holiday mode, a cent lower than 2016 highs

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 117.46, up 0.00% on the day, having posted a daily high at 117.56 and low at 117.41.

USD/JPY is flat in holiday mode after a slow US session where stocks rose nevertheless as the Trump and FOMC hype continues and while investors who are trading today make hay while the Trump-sun shines. The Yen was unaffected by the recent CPI's and today's IP that arrived higher than previous.

USD/JPY levels

Current price is 117.48, with resistance ahead at 117.54 (Daily Classic R2), 117.56 (Hourly 200 SMA), 117.56 (Daily High), 117.63 (Yesterday's High) and 117.69 (Daily Classic R3). Next support to the downside can be found at 117.46 (Daily Open), 117.41 (Hourly 20 EMA), 117.41 (Daily Low), 117.39 (Weekly Classic PP) and 117.38 (Hourly 100 SMA).

