USD/JPY finds support near 107.00 mark, recovers early lost ground to multi-month lows

- Escalating geopolitical tensions added to the post-FOMC selling pressure.
- A modest USD rebound helped ease the bearish pressure, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair managed to reverse an early dip to fresh multi-month lows and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.30 region.
The pair added to this week's heavy losses and continued losing some ground on Friday, dropping to its lowest level since early-January swing lows during the Asian session in the wake of persistent US Dollar selling bias.
The USD remained on the defensive in the wake of the latest dovish shift by the FOMC, wherein the central bank clearly indicated that it stands ready to cut interest rates later this year to support economic growth.
This coupled with escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East benefitted the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's downfall, albeit oversold conditions helped limit deeper losses.
The greenback bearish pressure now seems to have abated, at least for the time being and seemed to have prompted some short-covering, especially after the recent slide of around 160-pips over the past 48-hours or so.
It, however, remains to be seen if the intraday bounce is backed by any genuine buying or is once again used as a selling opportunity as investors still await fresh updates on the US-China trade-related front.
In the meantime, Friday's US economic docket - featuring the release of flash manufacturing PMI and existing home sales data will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|107.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.59
|Daily SMA50
|109.99
|Daily SMA100
|110.46
|Daily SMA200
|111.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.14
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.83
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 ahead of critical PMIs
EUR/USD has been consolidating its Fed-fueled gains below 1.1300. Markit's forward-looking PMIs are due shortly and are projected to remain depressed. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather amid escalating US-Iran conflict
Fresh bids emerged just ahead of the 107 handle, allowing the USD/JPY bears to take a breather heading into the European open. However, the risks remain to the downside amid US-Iran geopolitical woes-led risk-off and broad-based USD softness.
Gold pierces $1,400 mark to flash fresh 69-month high amid surge in safe-haven demand
The recent bout of risk-off provides additional strength to the Gold price rally that touched a 69-month high of $1,411.35 before retracing to near 1405 levels ahead of Europe open.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.