USD/JPY finds interim support near 110 ahead of US data

- Risk aversion continues to dominate the market.
- 10-year US T-bond yield slumps to its lowest level since late March.
- Coming up: Weekly jobless claims, new home sales, and Markit PMI data from the U.S.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the USD/JPY pair is posting losses for the second straight day on Thursday as the sour market sentiment continues to help the JPY outperform its rivals. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on a daily basis at 110.07.
With the U.S.-China trade tension remaining high and concerns over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit escalating, investors continued to move away from risk-sensitive assets on Thursday. Reflecting the flight-to-safety, major equity indexes in Asia closed the day in the negative territory and European stocks are now suffering heavy losses with Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE both erasing around 1.5% on a daily basis.
Additionally, the 10-year US T-bond yield is losing nearly 2% on the day to confirm the dismal mood and allowing the bearish pressure on the pair stay intact.
On the other hand, with the greenback outperforming its major European rivals, the US Dollar Index is inching closer to its highest level since May 2017 that was set in late April at 98.33. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 98.20.
Later in the day, weekly jobless claims, new home sales, and the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Service PMI reports from the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|110.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.52
|Daily SMA50
|111.03
|Daily SMA100
|110.52
|Daily SMA200
|111.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.63
|Previous Daily Low
|110.24
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.02
|Previous Monthly High
|112.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.