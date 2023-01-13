- USD/JPY has gauged intermediate support around 129.00 after a vertical fall.
- Ease in risk-on market mood has provided support to the US Treasury yields.
- A downtrend in the US inflation has accelerated the odds of less hawkish monetary policy by the Fed.
The USD/JPY pair has sensed support around 129.00 in the Tokyo session after a vertical downfall below the critical support of 132.30 on Thursday. The asset witnessed extreme selling pressure after the continuation of the downward spree of the United States inflation.
After a massive selloff, the asset has gauged an intermediate cushion as the risk-sensitive asset has sensed long liquidation. The S&P500 futures have picked offers in Asia after a three-day consecutive rally, portraying a loss of strength in the risk-appetite theme. This has led to a decline in the demand for US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have gained to near 3.49%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is attempting to overstep the immediate resistance of 102.00. A rebound move in the USD Index has been supported by the ease in the cheerful market mood. However, the downside bias for the USD Index is still solid as the headline US inflation has dropped to 6.5% from its peak of 9.1% in a few months.
A meaningful downtrend in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has triggered odds of less-hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell in the upcoming monetary policy meeting. While other Fed policymakers have trimmed their expectations for the continuation of a higher interest rate announcement. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that it was time for future Fed rate hikes to shift to 25 basis points (bps) increments, as reported by Reuters.
On the Tokyo front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has announced that it will review the side effects of a secular period-long ultra-expansionary monetary policy. This doesn’t convey that the central bank will start turning hawkish on interest rates as the maintenance of the 2% inflation target is still difficult for the BoJ. However, the central bank will restrict sheer liquidity leakage to improve market functioning.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|129.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.69
|Daily SMA50
|136.67
|Daily SMA100
|140.72
|Daily SMA200
|136.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.56
|Previous Daily Low
|128.87
|Previous Weekly High
|134.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.51
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 on mixed Chinese trade data
AUD/USD is keeping its range around 0.6950 following rejection below 0.7000 in Friday's Asian trading. The Aussie pair is dragged lower by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid mixed markets and rebounding Treasury yields. Mixed China's trade data fail to impress.
EUR/USD corrects from 1.0860 as yields rebound, ECB sees interest rate peak by Summer
EUR/USD retreats from a nine-month high as bulls take a breather after posting the five-day winning streak amid a light calendar on Friday. The major currency pair refrains from welcoming bears amid dovish hopes from the US Fed, backed by the previous day’s US inflation data.
Gold bulls have a bumpy road below $1,920 hurdle
Gold price stabilizes after refreshing the eight-month high as traders seek more clues to defend the weekly rally, the fourth one in a row. Gold price remains firmer around multi-month high, fades upside momentum of late. Challenges to sentiment, market’s post-inflation consolidation probe XAU/USD bulls.
Hedera Hashgraph: Investors pleased with recent HBAR advancements
Hedera Hashgraph price has gone parabolic in recent days, hurdling previous resistance barriers between the $0.030-$0.040 zone. As of January 12, the scalable smart contract token stands 30% above January’s opening price of $0.036.
How long will high inflation persist? What happened to the Great Moderation?
There's been a noticeable change in inflation tendencies since Covid hit. The key question is whether this represents another regime change. Inflation has been less volatile from 1983 to 2020. Looking ahead, whether inflation persists may depend on which of the two regimes that we are in.