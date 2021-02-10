USD/JPY finding support at a 61.8% Fibo and critical support structure

- USD on the back foot on US CPI miss ahead of Fed's Powell.
- USD/JPY bulls step up at a critical support structure.
USD/JPY is trading at 104.64 at the time of writing in between a range of 104.40 and 104.84 for the day so far, firing despite the meltdown in the US dollar.
The miss on US CPI, 1.4% vs 1.5%, provided another blow for USD bulls with the DXY now trading below its 50DMA while the US 10-year yield tests its 10DMA trading down over 1.6%.
The yen continues to show that it's more yield-sensitive than risk-sensitive with the pair moving back from the 200DMA average near 105.55.
The Bank of Japan is now stepping in with increased rhetoric regarding deeper negative rates, jawboning the currency by saying that it may seek to clarify in the March policy review that it has room to deepen negative interest rates.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will not update its projections until the March 17 meeting, but Jerome Powell, the Fed's chairman, will be speaking today at the Economic Forum where the need for fiscal support will be on his agenda.
USD/JPY technical analysis
The price has fallen to test prior structure in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement which would be expected to now act as support.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.3
|Daily SMA50
|103.93
|Daily SMA100
|104.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.26
|Previous Daily Low
|104.5
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
