USD/JPY falls below the zone at 141.50 ahead of BoJ minutes

- USD/JPY dipped below the 141.50 zone, hitting a daily low of 141.28.
- Stealth intervention by the BoJ gives the JPY traction.
- Cautious market mood amid PBoC rate cut to limit the Yen upside potential.
The USD/JPY fell to negative territory losing over 40 pips below the 141.50 area as the Yen gained interest as markets anticipated a Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) stealth intervention. However, the Japanese currency remains vulnerable amid the rate cuts announced by the People Bank of China (PBoC), which fueled global economic downturn worries.
Economists and investors anticipate a BoJ intervention to bolster the Yen
A Reuters poll revealed that a majority of economists believe Japan's government and the BoJ are likely to take action if the Japanese Yen experiences a decline and reaches the 145 per U.S. Dollar level. In that sense, markets will look for any clues regarding the potential intervention on the release of the June BoJ’s meeting minutes, set to be released in the early Asian session on Wednesday.
On the other hand, during the Asian session, the People's Bank of China announced a decrease in the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps). This decision resulted in the one-year LPR declining from 3.65% to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR was reduced from 4.30% to 4.20%. These rate cuts served as a reminder to investors of the sluggishness observed in Chinese economic activity, and as China is a big trading partner from Japan, the JPY is set to remain vulnerable.
On the US Dollar side, the Greenback gained traction on the back of upbeat housing market data. The US Census Bureau's May Housing Starts data surpassed expectations with a significant increase of 21.7%, outperforming the anticipated 0.8% decline. Similarly, Building Permits for the same month exceeded consensus by rising 5.2% instead of the expected 5% and helped the USD hold its ground as the DXY index trades with gains at the 102.75 area.
Focus now shifts to Chair Powell’s testimony before the US Congress on Wednesday’s session, where market participants will look for clues regarding the next steps of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
In terms of technical analysis, the Ninja indicates a neutral to bullish outlook for the short term. Despite bulls taking a breather, the positive readings of both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest that the market could be gearing up for another upward movement.
On the downside, the daily low at 141.30 stands as immediate support for the pair. If breached, the price could see a steeper decline towards the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 140.05 and 139.20 zone. Furthermore, if the pair manages to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the 142.00 zone, followed by the 142.50 area and the 143.00 level.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|141.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.94
|Daily SMA50
|137.07
|Daily SMA100
|135.13
|Daily SMA200
|137.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142
|Previous Daily Low
|141.44
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
