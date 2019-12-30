USD/JPY: Falling toward 109 amid losses in Topix

- USD/JPY is facing selling pressure, having faced repeated rejection at a long-term average resistance.
- The anti-risk Yen is drawing bids, possibly due to the losses in Japanese equities.
The USD/JPY pair is losing ground, as expected, having faced repeated rejection at key moving average resistance over the last few weeks.
The pair is currently trading at 109.12, representing a 0.26% drop on the day, having hit a high of 109.48 in early Asia.
Rejection at 100-week MA
The rally from August lows near 104.45 ran out of steam near the 100-week moving average in the last week of November. Since then, the dollar bulls have repeatedly failed to secure a weekly close above the long-term average, currently at 109.57.
Markets often test dip demand following a repeated rejection at key levels.
Hence, the pullback seen today is not surprising and could be extended further to sub-109.00 levels.
Japanese stocks drop
The anti-risk Yen (JPY) is gaining ground amid the losses in the Japanese equity market.
The Topix index is currently down nearly 0.5% and the Nikkei is shedding 0.56%. Stocks in Australia are also reporting a 0.5% drop.
However, the futures on the S&P 500 are up 0.17% and indicate the US stocks are likely to extend the five-week winning streak.
The Yen may run into offers in the early US session if the S&P 500 futures manage to keep gains. That said, a convincing break above the 100-week MA at 109.57 is needed to revive the bullish setup.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|109.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.15
|Daily SMA50
|108.95
|Daily SMA100
|108.08
|Daily SMA200
|108.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.67
|Previous Daily Low
|109.39
|Previous Weekly High
|109.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.88
