USD/JPY fails to hold above 108, clings to small daily gains near 107.90

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield posts small losses on Monday.
- US Dollar Index inches higher above the 97 handle.
- Wall Street looks to open the day in the positive territory.
The USD/JPY pair started the week on a strong footing and climbed to its highest level in five days above the 108 mark. However, with the market action turning subdued in the absence of important macroeconomic data releases and any developments that could potentially impact the market's risk perception, the pair is now consolidating its losses and was last seen adding 0.2% on a daily basis at 107.92.
Meanwhile, the sharp fall witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield last week seems to have lost its momentum on Monday to help the pair limit its losses. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.25% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street could start the day in the positive territory and make it even more difficult for the safe-haven JPY to grab investors' interest in the second half of the day.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which posted modest gains last week, is extending its recovery above the 97 handle, helping the pair stick to its gains. Ahead of the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index, the DXY is up 0.15% on the day at 97.22.
More importantly, investors will be paying close attention to Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's speech at 15 GMT and look for clues regarding the BoJ's intentions to introduce more monetary stimulus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|107.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108
|Daily SMA50
|108.56
|Daily SMA100
|109.92
|Daily SMA200
|110.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.98
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD remains trapped n a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes
The GBP/USD pair drops further towards 1.2450 region, as the pound remains pressured, with likely Tory MPs resignations, as Johnson's leadership looks almost certain. Focus on Tuesday's UK election outcome.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.