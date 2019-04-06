USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as USD weakens ahead of Powell speech

- US Dollar Index erases daily recovery gains.
- 10-year US T-bond yield gains more than 1%.
- Coming up: NY Fed President Williams and FOMC Chair Powell speeches.
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 107.84, the USD/JPY pair staged a technical recovery and rose to 108.18 but failed to push higher amid a lack of fundamental drivers. With the greenback coming under a renewed pressure in the last hours, the pair lost its traction and erased its daily gains. As of writing, it was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 107.95.
Ahead of New York Fed President Williams and FOMC Chair Powell's speeches, the greenback struggles to find demand as investors continue to price the expectation of a dovish shift. Yesterday, St. Louis Fed President Bullard opened the door for a possible rate cut citing trade concerns and low inflation. The US Dollar Index, which closed the day 0.4% lower on Monday following the disappointing PMI figures and Bullard remarks, rose to a session high of 97.25 but was last seen down 0.15% on the day at 97.08.
Meanwhile, after renewing its lowest level since September 2017 at 2.064%, the 10-year US-Treasury bond rose more than 1% today to help the positively-correlated USD/JPY pair limit its losses for the time being. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures is adding more than 0.4% currently, hinting at a positive start to the day in the major U.S. equity indexes. Although an improved market sentiment could cause the JPY to weaken against its rivals, the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver in the second half of the day.
Key technical levels
The pair could face the initial support at 107.85 (daily low) ahead of 107.50 (Jan. 4 low) and 106.75 (Jan. 3 low). On the upside, resistances are located at 108.20 (daily high), 109 (psychological level) and 109.40 (20-DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.