USD/JPY fails to break above 109.00, looks to post modest daily gains

- USD/JPY remains on track to finish the day in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index holds steady around 92.50 on Wednesday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases early recovery gains.
After spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range, the USD/JPY pair gained traction in the early American session and touched a daily high of 108.96. Nevertheless, the pair lost its bullish momentum in the last hours and erased a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, USD/JPY was up 0.15% on the day at 108.72.
DXY steadies around mid-92.00s
Following a two-day decline, during which it lost nearly 5%, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a rebound and rose as much as 1% on Wednesday. The USD capitalized on the rising T-bond yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a fresh multi-month high of 92.60. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, however, the 10-year T-bond yield turned negative on the day in the late American session and caused the DXY to go into a consolidation phase. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.19% at 92.50.
The data from the US showed on Wednesday that Durable Goods Orders in February declined by 1.1%. On a positive note, the IHS Markit's preliminary PMI reports revealed that the business activity in the manufacturing and the service sectors continued to expand at a strong pace.
Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that monetary easing will stay for a long while and added that it will take time for them to reach the 2% inflation target.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Japan on Thursday. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP growth and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|108.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.04
|Daily SMA50
|106
|Daily SMA100
|104.98
|Daily SMA200
|105.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.87
|Previous Daily Low
|108.4
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.