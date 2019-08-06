USD/JPY fails to break above 107, returns to 106.30 as focus shifts to stocks

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Major equity indexes in Europe rebound on Tuesday
  • US Dollar Index recovers above 97.50 following deep slump.
  • Wall Street looks to open in positive territory.

The USD/JPY pair dropped to its lowest level since the flash market crash witnessed back in early January at 105.53 earlier today but was able to stage a decisive recovery. However, the pair failed to hold above the 107 handle and started to retrace its daily rally. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 106.30.

Risk-aversion boosts demand for safe assets

Concerns over a currency war on top of the trade conflict after China let the USD/CNY exchange rate rise above the critical 7 mark on Monday hurt the market sentiment and allowed traditional safe-havens such as Treasury bonds, gold, and JPY find demand. The 10-year US-Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since October 2016 and the troy ounce of gold jumped to its highest level in more than six years at $1475.

With China taking steps to stop the CNY selloff, the risk sentiment improved slightly and allowed markets to make a correction on Tuesday.

After getting heavily hit by risk-aversion, major European equity indexes reversed their direction today with the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX both adding around 0.7% on the day. Similarly, the S&P 500 Futures is up nearly 1% today, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to start the day with strong gains.

Meanwhile, after posting losses for three straight days, the US Dollar Index floats in the positive territory above 97.50, helping the pair cling to its gains for the time being. The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US today will allow the market's risk-perception to continue to drive the pair's action. A decisive recovery in Wall Street's main indexes could help the pair edge higher in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.32
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 105.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.03
Daily SMA50 108.16
Daily SMA100 109.53
Daily SMA200 110.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.68
Previous Daily Low 105.78
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails

The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.

GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.

USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance

PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.

Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their positive bias and further reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.

PBOC limits yuan weakness, Brexit, Oil, Gold, German Recession

Markets are relieved with the PBOC’s decision to weaken the yuan at a slower pace, a sign that we might not just yet see the peak escalation in the US-China trade war. 

