USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 109.75 – UOB

The upside momentum in USD/JPY is expected to face a tough barrier at 109.75, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we held the view that “the rapid rise has room to extend higher”, the subsequent rapid and strong surge in USD that easily took out a couple of strong resistance levels came as a surprise. Upward momentum remains robust and from here, USD could move above the early August peak near 109.30. That said, a sustained rise beyond the next resistance at 109.55 is unlikely for today. Support is at 109.00 but only a move below 108.75 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we changed our view for USD to “trade sideways” yesterday (05 Nov, spot at 108.60), the rapid surge that quickly approaches the top of the expected range at 109.30 came as a surprise (overnight high of 109.24). The rapid rise and the subsequent strong daily closing at 109.15 (the +0.54% gain is the largest 1-day advance in 1-1/2 months) suggest that a move above the August peak of 109.30 would not be surprising. However, there is a solid resistance at 109.75 and at this stage, the prospect a rise above this level within the next couple of weeks is not high. All in, USD is expected to trade with a firm footing from here as long as 108.45 (‘strong support’ level) is intact”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up amid upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, services sector PMIs also exceeded expectations, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh daily lows
A modest pullback in the US bond yields seemed to weigh on the USD. The safe-haven JPY further benefited from the prevalent cautious mood. The downside seems limited amid optimism over a US-China trade deal.
Gold ticks higher, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight sharp fall to three-week lows, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the attempted bounce.
U.S. dollar Index forms a potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern
The U.S. dollar made its way to 97.55 as indicated in yesterday's trades but dropped to 97.45 before heading straight back up to 97.95 price target after reporting a healthy ISM Non-manufacturing October PMI.