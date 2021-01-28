USD/JPY faces strong resistance around 104.75 – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists see USD/JPY expected to meet a tough hurdle in the 104.75 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sudden and strong surge in USD came as a surprise. While the rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself, USD could move above the month-to-date high near 104.40. For today, a rise beyond 104.75 is unlikely. Support is at 104.00 followed by 103.75.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Thursday (21 Jan, spot at 103.55) wherein ‘the bias for USD is tilted to the downside but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 103.00’. We highlighted that ‘a break of 104.20 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased’. We did anticipate the sudden surge in USD yesterday as it soared to 104.19 before extending its advance this morning. The rapid improvement in momentum has shifted the risk the upside towards 104.75. This is a rather solid resistance and may not yield so easily. The current positive outlook is deemed as intact as intact as long as USD does not move below 103.50. On a shorter-term note, 103.75 is already a strong level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
