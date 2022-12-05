Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (01 Dec, spot at 137.20), we highlighted that downward momentum is still strong but it is left to be seen if USD can maintain the frenetic pace of decline. We indicated, the next level to watch is at 134.00. USD subsequently plummeted to 133.60 before rebounding. Further USD still appears likely even though oversold short-term conditions could lead to 1-2 days of consolidation first. The next level to monitor is at 133.00. On the upside, a breach of 136.70 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 137.05 last Friday) would indicate that the weakness in USD that started late last month has stabilized.”

24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘While further weakness is not ruled out, the massive drop over the past couple of days is overextended and it remains to be seen if USD could challenge the next support at 134.00’. USD subsequently plummeted to 133.60, rebounded to 135.97 before dropping back down to close at 134.30 (-0.72%). Downward pressure appears to have eased somewhat and this combined with oversold conditions suggests USD is unlikely to weaken further. Today, USD is more likely to trade sideways between 133.80 and 135.65.”

According to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, USD/JPY could attempt some consolidation in the very near term ahead of the probable resumption of the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.