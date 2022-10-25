USD/JPY faces hurdles around 149.00, investors seek clarity on BOJ’s intervention plans

- USD/JPY has sensed offers around 149.00 as investors have underpinned risk-perceived assets.
- Investors seek clarity on BOJ’s intervention plans for decisive action.
- The BOJ may continue its ultra-dovish stance to safeguard the economy from external demand shocks.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed mild selling pressure from around 148.00 in the Tokyo session. The pair has turned sideways after recovering the knee-jerk reaction, witnessed on Monday that dragged the asset to near 145.50. An improvement in investors’ risk appetite is supporting the yen bulls now as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered the immediate cushion of 112.00.
Well, returns on US government bonds are mildly impacted in Tokyo despite mounting bets over an ultra-hawkish monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances for a fourth-consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike stand at 95.5%. The 10-year US Treasury yields have declined to near 4.22% as the risk-on impulse is gaining more traction.
Monday’s downbeat US S&P PMI weakened the DXY and restricted them from overstepping the critical hurdle of 112.50. The Manufacturing PMI landed lower at 49.9 vs. the projections of 51.2. Also, the Services PMI reported a weak performance as dropped to 46.6 against the expectations of 49.2. A significant decline in PMI figures raises questions about the extent of economic activities and current growth prospects in the US economy.
Meanwhile, investors seek more clarity on the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s intervention plans in the currency market against speculative moves that are impacting their home currency. It is worth noting that Japan’s officials have denied commenting on their intervention in FX markets but promise to take necessary action against disorderly market moves.
Going forward, the BOJ monetary policy is the key event this week. BOJ policymakers are worried that the inflation rate could return below 2% ahead due to external demand shocks. Therefore, the ultra-loose monetary policy stance will stay for longer.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|148.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.55
|Daily SMA50
|142.95
|Daily SMA100
|139.15
|Daily SMA200
|130.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|145.51
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.78
