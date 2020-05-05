USD/JPY faces further rangebound near term – UOB

USD/JPY is seen sticking to the consolidative mood in the next weeks, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘momentum indicators are neutral’ and expected USD to ‘consolidate between 106.40 and 107.10’. While our expectation was not wrong, USD traded within a narrower range than expected (between 106.62 and 107.10). The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and from here; USD could dip below last week’s low at 106.34. For today, the next support at 106.00 is not likely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 106.85 but the stronger level is at 107.05.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our expectation for USD ‘to weaken to 106.00’ from last Thursday (29 Apr, spot at 106.65) did not materialize as it rebounded strongly and took out the ‘strong resistance’ level at 107.35. Downward pressure has eased and USD has likely moved into a consolidation phase. In other words, USD is likely to trade sideways from here, expected to be within 106.00/107.50 range. Looking further ahead, USD has to close below 106.00 before a sustained weakness can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
