USD/JPY faces extra losses below 106.70 – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY could accelerate its correction lower on a close below the 106.70 level.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday there is “room for USD to test the strong 107.50 resistance” and added, “the prospect for a clear break of this level is not high”. USD subsequently touched 107.44 before staging a surprising rapid retreat (low of 106.79). While downward momentum has not improved by much, there is scope for USD to dip below the 106.79 low. That said, the next support at 106.45 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 107.25 followed by the still very solid level of 107.50”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sudden surge in USD yesterday (NY close of 107.28, +0.32%) came as a surprise. While our 107.50 ‘key resistance’ is still intact (overnight high of 107.45), downward pressure has been dented and the odds for further USD weakness to 106.35 have diminished (we have expected USD to trade with a downside bias towards 106.35 since last Thursday, 03 Oct, spot at 107.15). In order to rejuvenate the flagging downward momentum, USD has to move and stay below 106.70 within these 1 to 2 days or a break of 107.50 would suggest that USD has moved into a sideway-trading phase”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
