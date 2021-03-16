USD/JPY faces extra gains on a close above 109.25 – UOB

USD/JPY could advance to the 109.85 level once 109.25 is cleared, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for USD yesterday was that ‘robust upward momentum suggests that USD could move above last week’s top near 109.25 but overbought conditions could ‘limit’ any advance to 109.50’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to 109.36 before easing off. The underlying tone still appears positive and USD could edge upwards but a break of 109.50 is unlikely. Support is at 109.00 followed by 108.80.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in USD for more than 2 weeks now. In our latest narrative from last Wednesday (10 Mar, spot at 108.55), we highlighted that ‘the sharp pullback from 109.23 has diminished the odds for further USD strength’. We added, USD ‘has to push higher soon as a prolonged consolidation at these overbought levels would quickly increase the risk of a deeper pullback’. USD rose to 109.36 yesterday before easing off to close slightly higher at 109.12 (+0.11%). Upward momentum has not improved by much and USD has to close above 109.25 before a sustained rise to 109.85 can be expected. Meanwhile, the current positive phase is deemed intact as long as USD does not move below 108.50 (‘strong support’ level was previously at 108.20).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
