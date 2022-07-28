USD/JPY faces barricades around 134.50 ahead of Japan’s labor data and US PCE Inflation

- USD/JPY has found offers around 134.50 as the DXY is expecting more downside ahead of US PCE.
- Yen bulls have been infused fresh blood on higher consensus for employment data.
- Fed’s preferred inflation tool may elevate to 6.7% vs. 6.3% recorded earlier.
The USD/JPY pair has faced strong hurdles around 134.50 after attempting a mild recovery from a monthly low of around 134.20. The asset extended its downside move on Thursday after violating the critical support of the July 22 low at 135.57. A sheer downside move in the asset is backed by broader weakness in the US dollar index (DXY) and higher consensus for Japanese employment data, which is due on Friday.
Japan’s unemployment rate may trim to 2.5% vs. the prior release of 2.6%. Also, the Jobs/Applicants ratio is expected to increase to 1.25 from the former figure of 1.24. An occurrence of the same will strengthen Tokyo further.
The release of the downbeat US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has resulted in a laborious job for Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. The deadly combination of a solid labor market and upbeat economic data were major drivers of confident Fed policymakers.
The strength of economic catalysts was empowering the Fed for tightening monetary policy unhesitatingly. Now, less-than-expected hawkish guidance by the Fed and vulnerable US economic data are responsible for the vulnerable performance of the DXY. The DXY has tumbled to near 106.00 and is likely to surrender the cushion sooner rather than later.
In today’s session, the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data will be the show-stopper event. Fed’s preferred inflation indicator to judge the extent of price pressures in the economy is seen at 6.7%, higher than the former figure of 6.3%. This will keep the need for more policy tightening measures at elevated levels.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.32
|Today Daily Change
|-2.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.60
|Today daily open
|136.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.87
|Daily SMA50
|134.03
|Daily SMA100
|129.64
|Daily SMA200
|122.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.46
|Previous Daily Low
|136.32
|Previous Weekly High
|138.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.57
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
