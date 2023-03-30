USD/JPY faces a potential move to 134.00 and above – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative USD view since early last week. In our update from yesterday (29 Mar, spot at 131.10), we highlighted that ‘downward momentum is waning rapidly and the risk of USD bottoming is increasing’. However, we did not quite expect the manner in which USD jumped to a high of 132.88 before closing higher by a whopping 1.51% (NY close of 132.84). Note the increase of 1.51% is the largest 1-day advance in almost 2 months. Despite the sharp rise, it is premature to expect a major reversal. That said, the current rebound could extend to 134.20. At this stage, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely. Overall, the current upside pressure will remain intact as long as USD stays above 131.20, the current ‘strong support’ level.”

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that USD ‘downward momentum has waned with the rebound and USD is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected USD to trade in a range between 130.70 and 131.75. Instead of trading in a range, USD soared to a high of 132.88 before closing on a strong note at 132.84 (+1.51%). The sharp and swift rise has room to extend but deeply overbought conditions suggest a sustained rise above 133.50 is unlikely. The next resistance level of note is at 134.20. On the downside, 132.00 is a solid support (there is a minor support at 132.30).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.