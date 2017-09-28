USD/JPY faces a potential correction lower near term – Danske Bank

USD/JPY faces a potential correction lower near term – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
The Japanese Yen is expected to regain some traction in the next periods, putting the pair under some downside pressure, argued Christin Tuxen, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“USD/JPY broke above 113 yesterday for the first time since 14 July, driven by momentum in USD”.
“While underlying fundamentals continue to support the cross and progress in a US tax reform would be positive for the cross, we note that a December hike from the Fed now is priced with a 70% probability”.
“Moreover, PM Shinzo Abe is expected to dissolve the Lower House today and call for a snap election and while polls indicate that he is most likely to maintain his majority, uncertainty could potentially induce JPY appreciation pressure”.
“Hence, we expect the rally in USD/JPY to lose momentum as correction risks are building and we see value in buying a 1M USD/JPY put spread to position for a possible dip in the spot and spike in volatility”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.