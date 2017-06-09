USD/JPY: eyes now on 109.50 on a spike from below 108.80

USD/JPY: eyes now on 109.50 on a spike from below 108.80By Ross J Burland
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.32, up 0.47% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.38 and low at 108.45.
USD/JPY is up through the 109 handle on a broad based rally in the greenback after the recent announcements of the disaster bill for Harve that will include a debt limit increase while Democratic leadership has agreed to support it. US ten-years are now up +1.60% now trading at 2.0925%.
Fed Vice Chairman Fischer announces resignation, effective mid-October
The JPY was already weakening into the NA open following a short-lived knee-jerk rally to a fresh one week high due to an inaccurate social media post relating to North Korea, underscoring JPY’s ongoing vulnerability to haven-driven gains in an environment of elevated geopolitical uncertainty, as noted by analysts at Scotiabank.
"The 10Y U.S.-Japan spread appears to have stabilized, however, risk reversals suggest a continued build in the premium for protection against JPY strength," explained the analysts at Scotiabank further.
USD/JPY levels
While the 108.50 area has provided clear support with the near-term balance of risk appears to be shifting, USD/JPY will only be negative on a drop below the April low at 108.13 while the focus on the bid lies with 111.05 current August high and the 55 day ma, according to analysts at Commerzbank. "Above here would target the 112.44, the 200 day ma. There is scope for the top of the range at 114.38/49. Below 108.13 would target the 107.49 July 2016 high, then 106.50, the 61.8% retracement of the move 2016-2017," argued the analysts at Commerzbank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.