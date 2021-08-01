USD/JPY eyes 110.00 as USD rebounds ahead of US PMI data

- USD/JPY makes a higher start on the fresh trading week.
- US Dollar recovers after witnessing a low near 91.60.
- The Yen suffers as coronavirus cases increases despite the restrictions.
The buying interest in the US dollar keeps USD/JPY higher on Monday in the Asian session. The pair makes a consolidative move in a narrow trading band of 109.65 and 109.85.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.73, up 0.03% for the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six major rivals, trades higher as it reclaims the 92.00 mark after dipping toward 9.75.
The greenback held the gains after a top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that US would not lock down again to curb COVID-19, as cases were rising due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
In the latest development, the US Senate formalized legislation to march ahead with a sweeping $1 trillion spending plan for roads, rail lines, high-speed internet and other infrastructure, with some senators predicting final approval later this week.
The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index( PCE) jumped 0.4% in June, easing from a 0.5% rise in May, well below the forecasts of 0.6%.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen failed to capitalize on its safe-haven appeal after reports surfaced that Japan proposed states of emergency through August 31st in three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo, as coronavirus infections spiked to records.
As for now, investors wait for the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI Final data and US ISM Manufacturing PMI data to take fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|109.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.12
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.83
|Previous Daily Low
|109.36
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
