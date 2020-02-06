Despite a breakout of the 110.00 mark is expected, USD/JPY should likely trade within a consolidative mood in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD is likely to ‘test 109.70 first before easing off’. The subsequent advance exceeded our expectation as USD soared to a high of 109.84 before ending the day on a firm note at 109.80. Upward momentum has improved considerably and from here, there is scope for USD to move above 110.00. For today, last month’s peak near 110.30 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 109.60 but only a breach of 109.40 would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 103 weeks: “Despite the relatively sharp USD decline to 108.30 last Friday, we indicated on Monday (03 Feb, spot at 108.45) that ‘downward momentum has not improved by as much’ and added, the “the prospect for a move to last month’s low near 107.65 is not high”. That said, the manner by which USD rocketed to a high of 109.54 yesterday came as a surprise (the +0.77% gain is the largest 1-day rise in 6 months). Downward pressure has dissipated but the near-term outlook is unclear. From here, USD is expected to trade sideways for a period, likely between the two major levels of 108.30 and 110.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is battling 1.10 amid Lagarde's speech, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB' Lagarde said the bank's scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: China lifts market mood by cutting tariffs, coronavirus fears fade, cryptos climb
Trade: China has announced that it will cut tariffs on imported US goods by half from February 14. Washington reduces levies in Beijing on the same day, as agreed in Phase One of the trade deal. Stock markets are extending their gains, and risk currencies are on the rise.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.