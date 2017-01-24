USD/JPY extra downside seen below 112.50 – UOB

USD/JPY extra downside seen below 112.50 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group see the decline in the pair should gather further traction on a break below 112.50.
Key Quotes
“While we highlighted yesterday that a break below 113.50 would open up the way for a move to 112.55/60, the rapid pace of the decline was unexpected”.
“The immediate risk is still clearly on the downside but we prefer to wait for a daily closing below 112.50 before turning bearish”.
“This appears to be a likely scenario unless USD can move and stay above 113.55 within these 1 to 2 days”.
Sell 78%
Buy 22%
Avg Sell Price 115.39
Avg Buy Price 114.27
