USD/JPY extends three-day uptrend towards 105.00 as Japan’s emergency battles US stimulus/vaccine hopes

- USD/JPY takes the bids near intraday high, eyes levels marked on Tuesday.
- Japan keeps state of emergency for 10 regions amid no sign of reduction in elderly inflections.
- Stimulus talks gain momentum as US President Biden will meet bipartisan group, Pelosi eyes the package by February’s end.
- Downbeat US data, upbeat Foreign Investment in Japanese Stocks and virus/vaccine headlines add to the market’s liquidity.
USD/JPY bulls attack intraday high of 104.80 amid the initial hours of Tokyo session on Friday. Japanese traders couldn’t gain a good welcome after Thursday’s off as coronavirus (COVID-19) worries pushed the Asian major to extend activity restrictions. Also favoring the pair’s run-up are the hopes of US President Joe Biden’s covid relief plan and vaccine optimism.
Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura crossed wires, via Reuters, while conveying the strain on the Japanese medical system as well as sustained strength in the elderly infections. Following that, the policymaker also announced that the government keeps the state of emergency for 10 regions.
On the other hand, US President Biden showed concern for the covid vaccine while conveying extra jabs’ arrival. Further, Biden’s bipartisan stimulus talks are also progressing and he’s up for meeting Republicans to prove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi right over the February deadline.
Against this backdrop, the risk barometer struggle for a clear direction amid the off in China. That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.18% by press time whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 drops 0.44%.
Talking about the data, US weekly Jobless Claims rose for the period ended on February 05 whereas Foreign Investment in Japanese Stocks also rose for the said period.
Looking forward, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment will decorate the calendar whereas risk catalysts can keep the driver’s seat. It should be noted that the recent recovery in risks may be thwarted if virus woes escalate in Japan, which in turn could weigh on USD/JPY.
Technical analysis
Sustained bounce off 100-day SMA, at 104.40 now, keeps USD/JPY bulls hopeful to refresh monthly high of 105.76.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|104.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.39
|Daily SMA50
|103.95
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.8
|Previous Daily Low
|104.55
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China
AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD buyers attack the upper end of 20-pip range. BOE’s Haldane eyes double digit growth post-covid, chatters over activity restrictions until autumn gain. UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance, US data, stimulus talks also become important.
Gold: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again
Gold bulls are making hard work of a tough resistance area. The focus is on the downside to weekly support on a hold below resistance. The break was only partial and the price has subsequently been knocked back below the structure.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).