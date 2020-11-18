USD/JPY extends slide under 104.00 to fresh weekly lows near 103.60

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Yen outperforming among G10 currencies despite risk sentiment.
  • USD/JPY down for the fifth consecutive day, eyes 103.45/50.

The USD/JPY resumed the decline after a short-lived rebound to 104.10 and recently bottomed at 103.64, the lowest level since November 9. It remains under pressure, with a bearish bias intact amid US dollar weakness.

Markets are modestly higher on Wednesday, supported by positive news regarding the coronavirus vaccine. The Dow is gaining 0.45%, and the Nasdaq is adding 0.04%. Pfizer mentioned its vaccine was 95% effective in its study and it plans to seek authorization within days.

Regarding data, US housing starts came in above expectation. In October climbed 4.9% to the highest level since February. Building Permits remained flat against expectations of a modest increase.

US bond yields are lower on Wednesday but off lows. The 10-year yield bottomed at 0.84%, and it stands at 0.868%. Even during the rebound in yields, USD/JPY remained under pressure.

The correlation between USD/JPY and risk sentiment continues to deteriorate, partially due to a weaker US dollar. While the Dow Jones holds near record highs, USD/JPY is about to post the fifth decline in a row, consolidating below 104.00 that could lead to a test of 103.00/10 (November lows).

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.73
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 104.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.62
Daily SMA50 105.13
Daily SMA100 105.75
Daily SMA200 106.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.6
Previous Daily Low 104.07
Previous Weekly High 105.68
Previous Weekly Low 103.2
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.04

 

 

