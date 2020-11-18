USD/JPY extends slide under 104.00 to fresh weekly lows near 103.60

- Yen outperforming among G10 currencies despite risk sentiment.
- USD/JPY down for the fifth consecutive day, eyes 103.45/50.
The USD/JPY resumed the decline after a short-lived rebound to 104.10 and recently bottomed at 103.64, the lowest level since November 9. It remains under pressure, with a bearish bias intact amid US dollar weakness.
Markets are modestly higher on Wednesday, supported by positive news regarding the coronavirus vaccine. The Dow is gaining 0.45%, and the Nasdaq is adding 0.04%. Pfizer mentioned its vaccine was 95% effective in its study and it plans to seek authorization within days.
Regarding data, US housing starts came in above expectation. In October climbed 4.9% to the highest level since February. Building Permits remained flat against expectations of a modest increase.
US bond yields are lower on Wednesday but off lows. The 10-year yield bottomed at 0.84%, and it stands at 0.868%. Even during the rebound in yields, USD/JPY remained under pressure.
The correlation between USD/JPY and risk sentiment continues to deteriorate, partially due to a weaker US dollar. While the Dow Jones holds near record highs, USD/JPY is about to post the fifth decline in a row, consolidating below 104.00 that could lead to a test of 103.00/10 (November lows).
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|104.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.62
|Daily SMA50
|105.13
|Daily SMA100
|105.75
|Daily SMA200
|106.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.6
|Previous Daily Low
|104.07
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.04
