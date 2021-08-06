USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 110.00 ahead of US NFP data

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Friday.

10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of NFP report.

After closing in the previous two days in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level in a week at 109.89. Ahead of July labour market data from the US, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen posting small daily gains at 109.79.

Investors await NFP, eyes on US T-bond yields

The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the week provided a boost to USD/JPY. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising nearly 2% on Friday, the pair's action remains subdued. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains near 92.40, helping USD/JPY stay afloat in the green.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to report an 870,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in July. A stronger-than-expected print could help USD/JPY climb above 110.00.

Previewing the NFP publication, "job creation likely heated up in the US in July as higher wages along with recruitment efforts could have paid off for employers in service sectors. It’s likely that hiring accelerated to 1010K in July, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.6%," said CIBC analysts. "We’re above the consensus which could be supportive for the USD and bond yields."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.79 Today Daily Change 0.02 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 109.77 Trends Daily SMA20 109.91 Daily SMA50 110.11 Daily SMA100 109.62 Daily SMA200 107.24 Levels Previous Daily High 109.79 Previous Daily Low 109.4 Previous Weekly High 110.58 Previous Weekly Low 109.36 Previous Monthly High 111.66 Previous Monthly Low 109.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.64 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.55 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.52 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.27 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.14 Daily Pivot Point R1 109.91 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.04 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.29