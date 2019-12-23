USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50

- Market activity turns subdued ahead of Christmas break.
- US Dollar Index goes into consolidation following Friday's rally.
- Durable Goods Orders in US is expected to increase 1.5% in November.
The USD/JPY pair fluctuated in a 50-pip range last week and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. At the start of the new week, the pair remains stuck in its 10-day-old range and was last seen trading at 109.40, down 0.04% on a daily basis.
Markets already in holiday mood
Although comments from US President Donald Trump, who noted that China has already started ramping up agricultural imports from the US and said that the trade deal may be signed soon, pointed to further progress toward de-escalation of the conflict, the market sentiment remains neutral ahead of the Christmas break.
While major European equity indexes are trading mixed, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 0.3% on the day and the S&P 500 futures are posting modest daily gains.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which rose to 97.70 area boosted by the upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Income data on Friday, is staying flat on Monday to reflect the subdued market activity.
In the second half of the day, Durable Goods Orders, Chicago Fed National Activity Index and New Home Sales will be released from the US. The next data that could potentially impact the pair's movement will be the inflation report from Japan during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.11
|Daily SMA50
|108.87
|Daily SMA100
|107.91
|Daily SMA200
|108.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.53
|Previous Daily Low
|109.26
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.85
EUR/USD: Bounce still capped below 1.1100 ahead of US data
EUR/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and pre-Xmas slowing volumes. The spot is on track to end 2019 on a negative note, eyes US Durable Good data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD off highs, battles 1.3000 amid thin trades
The GBP/USD pair erases gains and falls back to test the 1.30 handle amid rising Hard Brexit fears and broad-US dollar weakness. Pre-Xmas thin trading likely to keep the price action choppy.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, around $1485 region
Gold edged higher on the first trading day of the week and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1485 region during the early European session.
USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 109.50
