USD/JPY extends recovery towards 151.00, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

- USD/JPY recovers sharply amid resilient US Dollar ahead of Powell’s speech.
- Fed Bowman feels the requirement of one more interest rate increase.
- A slowdown in Japan’s wage growth could delay BoJ’s plans of exiting from an easy policy stance.
The USD/JPY pair has climbed above the immediate resistance of 150.70 and is expected to recapture a two-week high near 151.50 amid strength in the US Dollar. The asset is consistently adding gains as the appeal for the US Dollar has improved ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
S&P500 futures added nominal gains in the European session, portraying a revival in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) gains for the third trading session in a row as Fed policymakers are leaning towards further policy-tightening to ensure achievement of the price stability. 10-year US Treasury yields recovered to near 4.58%.
US Fed Governor Michelle Bowman declared support for tightening policy further to ensure inflation returns to 2% in a timely manner. Bowman added that the monetary policy appears to be restrictive and some tightening in financial conditions has been contributed by higher bond yields, which could be volatile ahead.
While a few Fed policymakers support for raising interest rates further, investors still hope that the central bank is done with hiking interest rates as cracks have appeared in the US job market. The Manufacturing PMI continues to remain below the 50.0 threshold and Services PMI fell sharply in October.
On the Japanese Yen front, a decline in real wages has dampened the appeal of the Japanese Yen. Inflation-adjusted real wages dropped in September by 2.4%, which is likely to build pressure on already vulnerable consumer spending. Higher wage growth is a prerequisite for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to exit from the expansionary policy stance.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|150.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.97
|Daily SMA50
|148.8
|Daily SMA100
|145.92
|Daily SMA200
|140.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.69
|Previous Daily Low
|149.94
|Previous Weekly High
|151.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.81
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.54
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.0700
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 mid-week. The US Dollar preserves its strength as the market mood remains cautious and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2250 on persistent USD strength
GBP/USD is keeping the red near 1.2250 on Wednesday. The US Dollar upswing seems to regain momentum, as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech. Earlier in the day, BoE Governor Bailey's comments failed to inspire the Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates weekly losses above $1,960
After posting losses for two consecutive days, Gold price fluctuates in a relatively tight channel above $1,960 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 4.6%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses.
Bitcoin price rally undeterred by miner sell off in October’s bull run
Bitcoin miners increased sales of BTC in October, shed $164 million in the asset. The third BTC halving cycle is almost over and the asset’s volatility dissipates.
Resilient data should be the concern, not Fed speak
After a challenging three months characterized by simultaneous selloffs in both equities and bonds, some important investor groups found themselves underexposed.